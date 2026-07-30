7,437 posts to be filled; notifies Telangana police recruitment board

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board on Wednesday issued four notifications for the conduct of direct recruitment for 7,437 posts in the departments of Police, Special Protection Force, Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency and Civil Defence and Prisons & Correctional Services.

According to the notifications, the exact date for submission of online application forms will be intimated in due course. Desirous and eligible candidates may apply online in the prescribed proforma which will be made available on www.tgprb.in for recruitment.

Meanwhile, candidates are also advised to have themselves examined by a civil surgeon before applying for the examination to ensure that they meet the prescribed physical and medical standards to avoid disappointment at a later stage, the notification said.