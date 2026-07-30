BRS leader T Harish Rao exhorts youth to become job creators, not just jobseekers

SIDDIPET: BRS leader T Harish Rao on Wednesday suggested that students from poor and middle-class families, after completing their IIT and NIT courses, should focus on All India Services and aspire to be IAS, IPS and IFS officers.

The Siddipet MLA was addressing the gathering after felicitating the students who secured seats in IITs, NITs and IIITs during a “KR Free Engineering and Career Guidance” programme organised at his camp office.

The former minister expressed his desire to see greater representation from the region at the national level and in the civil services.

He urged youth to set higher goals and become job creators instead of being satisfied as job seekers.

“Securing a seat in IITs and NITs for students from poor and middle-class backgrounds is no small feat as that single seat completely transforms the student’s life as well as their family’s financial situation,” he said.

The BRS leader also lauded Kolupula Ramulu for setting up the “KR Guidance Cell” with the noble intention of changing the future of rural children by offering them free guidance.

The former minister said that there was once a misconception that IIT and NIT seats were reserved only for students from corporate schools in Hyderabad.

However, these students have proven that with determination and focus, rural students can also achieve wonders, he added.