Decision on Hyderabad regional ring road investment will be based on DPR: Centre

HYDERABAD: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday made it clear that a decision on investment and implementation of the northern part of the Hyderabad Regional Ring Road (RRR) project will be taken based on the outcome of the DPR, requirement of connectivity, traffic density and synergy with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

In a written reply to a question raised by Congress MP M Anil Kumar Yadav and BJP member K Laxman in Rajya Sabha, he said that a detailed project report (DPR) for this project has already been prepared.

“The proposal for the development of 6-lane Northern Regional Ring Road of Hyderabad city with a length of 161.518 km in the state of Telangana under NH(O) on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) with a total capital cost of Rs 23,935.6 crore has been appraised by the Public-Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC),” he said.

The Union minister also informed Rajya Sabha that the state government has conveyed its consent for sharing 50 per cent of the land acquisition cost for the project. The state government has also agreed to grant exemption from royalty on extraction of minor minerals and reimbursement of the state’s portion of Goods and Services Tax (GST) for the project, he added.

Meanwhile, in another written reply to a question asked by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjuna Kharge, the Union minister said: “In the last five years, Rs 9,941.06 crore has been collected as a user fee at toll plazas on national highways in Telangana from 2021-22 to 2025-26. Currently, there are 36 toll fee collection plazas in the state.”