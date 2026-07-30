Heavy rain cuts rainfall deficit to 19%; Jagtial gets 20 cm in 24 hours

HYDERABAD: For the first time during this southwest monsoon, Telangana witnessed widespread heavy rainfall that triggered flood-like conditions across several districts, particularly in the northern parts of the state, under the influence of a deep depression.

During the 24 hours up to 8.30 am on Wednesday, Sarangapur in Jagtial district received a massive 20 cm of rainfall, followed by Buggaram, also in Jagtial, at 18.2 cm. Kaddampeddur in Nirmal district recorded 14.5 cm and Kamanpur in Peddapalli district 14.1 cm.

The intense rainfall significantly improved the state’s deficit, reducing it from 30% to 19%.

On Wednesday, Mulugu district recorded some of the heaviest rainfall, with several mandals receiving more than 10 cm of rain. Wazeed recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 15.4 cm, followed by Eturunagaram at 15.2 cm. Heavy rains also lashed Jayashankar Bhupalpally which saw over 11 cm rainfall, followed by Peddapalli that saw 10 cm rainfall, inundating low-lying areas, overflowing streams and causing waterlogging that disrupted normal life.

A tribal woman, Marsukola Paru Bhai (45), was washed away while crossing an overflowing stream at Ervachintal in Khanapur mandal of Nirmal district. Her body was later retrieved from the stream.

In Karimnagar, several cars were submerged in floodwater at Autonagar.

Heavy rains likely in north, northeast TG

Taliperu reservoir in Charla mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, where water level reached rock bottom, came alive following heavy inflows triggered by rains in Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

Hyderabad remained under overcast skies throughout Wednesday, receiving intermittent light to moderate rain. While the city escaped the intense downpours seen in northern Telangana, continuous showers slowed traffic during office hours and led to waterlogging at several locations.