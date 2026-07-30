Heavy rains swell Telangana waterfalls

MULUGU/WARANGAL: Water flow in several waterfalls across the state is rising following heavy rains on Wednesday.

Gundala waterfalls in Tiryani mandal of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, along with Kuntala and Pochera waterfalls in Adilabad district, attracted tourists following heavy rains. The Forest Department and district administration are monitoring the situation.

Strong inflows were reported at Bogatha Waterfall, popularly known as Telangana’s Niagara, in Wazeedu mandal of Mulugu district. As a precautionary measure, forest officials closed the tourist spot to prevent any untoward incidents.

Water levels in the Godavari river at the Sammakka Sagar Barrage at Tuppakulagudem in Mulugu district remained high, with inflows and outflows recorded at 93,600 cusecs. The barrage has a storage capacity of 6.94 tmc. Irrigation authorities lifted 2,306 cusecs of water from the river by operating nine pumps of the J. Chokka Rao Devadula Project at Tuppakulagudem.

Strong winds uprooted several trees in the Magapeta forest area under the Eturunagaram Wildlife Sanctuary on Tuesday night. According to a preliminary report by the Mulugu district forest officials, around 50 trees were uprooted in the dense forest.

Speaking to TNIE, Mulugu District Forest Officer (DFO) Vikas Meena said: “The incident happened in the forest, and tribals in the area were safe. Six teams have been deployed to investigate the incident. Preliminary assessment suggests that the trees fell due to strong winds.”

Mulugu Superintendent of Police Sudhir Ramnath Kekan urged residents, especially those living in low-lying areas and along the catchment zones of Jampanna Vagu, Kannaigudem and Godavari riverbed villages, to remain alert.

He advised people not to cross flooded bridges and culverts.

Coal production by Singareni Collieries Limited (SCCL) in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district was also severely affected due to the heavy rains. Mining operations at open-cast sectors 2 and 3 were halted.