Indiramma houses will be allotted to every eligible family, asserts Ponguleti

KHAMMAM: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Wednesday reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to providing Indiramma houses to every eligible family in a phased manner.

He also said that the government aims to transform one crore women into millionaires through dedicated welfare initiatives. The minister, accompanied by Additional Collector (local bodies) Dr P Sreeja, laid the foundation stone for BT road works worth Rs 7.21 crore in Khammam Rural mandal.

The projects include the Mangalagudem-Dakya Thanda BT Road, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 1.41 crore, and the Gollagudem-Pallegudem BT road via NSP, with an estimated cost of Rs 5.80 crore.

Later in the day, Srinivasa Reddy said the state government’s foremost objective is to provide quality education and world-class infrastructure to destitute students studying in government educational institutions, on par with corporate schools. He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for development works worth Rs 4.85 crore at the Gollagudem Ashram Girls’ High School in Edulapuram Municipality.