Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme developed leaks within a week, says Irrigation Minister

HYDERABAD: Accusing BRS working president KT Rama Rao of passing irresponsible comments on Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) operations, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday said that the project developed leaks within a week of its completion.

During an informal chat with reporters in New Delhi, the minister said: “Former chief minister KCR was aware of this. Despite the leaks developing within one week of completion of the project, the previous government preferred to neglect it.”

Alleging that the BRS was doing politics over the project, he said that in the last three years, the present government paid Rs 16,000 crore towards interest for the loans taken by the previous regime for the construction of the Kaleshwaram project.

He also claimed that without utilising even a single drop of water from the Kaleshwaram project, Telangana stood first in paddy production in the country.