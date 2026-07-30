MLA T Raja Singh files complaint against alleged defamatory Facebook page

HYDERABAD: Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh lodged a complaint with Hyderabad Cybercrime police against a Facebook page for allegedly posting a defamatory and morphed photo of him.

In his complaint, the legislator said: “The administrator of the Facebook page named Asif Bebaak Sach News uploaded a morphed image of me along with abusive and defamatory remarks intended to damage my reputation, and mislead the public.” The cybercrime police registered a case under Section 67 of the IT Act, and Sections 336(4) and 352 of BNS.