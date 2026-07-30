Son-in-law on the run, Meerut trio arrested in Bhagathnagar armed robbery

KARIMNAGAR: The Karimnagar Commissionerate of Police on Wednesday arrested three accused in the armed robbery at the residence of an elderly couple in Bhagathnagar.

Police said the 83-year-old victim Amjad Ali’s son-in-law and grandson allegedly planned the robbery with the help of three associates from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The police recovered 43.67 grams of gold ornaments, 64.98 grams of silver ornaments, and Rs 2.09 lakh in cash from the arrested accused.

The arrested persons were identified as Salman alias Yadav (22), a fruit vendor; Salman alias Viman (22), a labourer; and Mohammed Haseen, all from Meerut. The prime accused, Razauddin and Azeem Raza, son-in-law and grandson of the victim Amjad Ali, respectively, are absconding.

Addressing the media, Karimnagar Commissioner of Police Gaush Alam said Razauddin and Azeem Raza were the alleged conspirators behind the robbery. Razauddin has a criminal record, including cases related to murder, illegal possession of weapons and other offences.