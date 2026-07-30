Supreme Court quashes Centre’s OM granting retrospective green nod to projects

“Starting any project without prior environmental clearance is against the rules. Even if the government wishes to frame a rule allowing clearance to be granted later, it must issue a formal notification under the law; this cannot be done merely through an office memorandum,” the bench said in its judgment.

In 2021, the Centre had issued an OM providing for environmental clearances to be granted to projects that had already commenced work without obtaining prior approval.

Quashing the OM, the court held that such a major change in the regulatory framework could only be made through a legal notification and not through an administrative order.

The bench reaffirmed that obtaining prior EC is the governing rule under the environmental framework and that projects cannot ordinarily commence operations and seek approval later.

It held that the 2021 OM was violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution, as it failed the tests of proportionality and reasonableness.

“No further applications for ECs under the 2017 notification and 2021 OM will be entertained, and the Central government is restrained from issuing future administrative orders for post-facto ECs,” the bench said.