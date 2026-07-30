Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee discusses MLC polls, SIR at Delhi meet

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Coordination Committee met in New Delhi on Wednesday and discussed key political developments, including the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the upcoming graduates MLC elections in the state.

The meeting was chaired by AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and attended by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Damodar Rajanarsimha, Danasari Anasuya, AICC secretary Vamsi Chand Reddy and other senior party leaders.

Later speaking to reporters, Mahesh Goud said that party leaders and Booth Level Agents (BLAs) should remain on high alert as the first phase of the SIR exercise is set to conclude in the next two to three days. He stressed that not a single eligible vote should be lost and urged BLAs and party workers to ensure that every eligible voter’s name is included in the electoral rolls.

He stated that the Congress cadre should gear up for the second phase of the SIR exercise by effectively utilising district and mandal-level office-bearers and representatives. He instructed party functionaries to work in a coordinated manner to ensure the SIR programme is implemented successfully with 100 per cent participation across the state.

Meanwhile, Vikramarka said that the right to vote is the cornerstone of India’s democracy and Constitution, and that ensuring every eligible citizen is enrolled as a voter is one of the Congress’ foremost priorities.