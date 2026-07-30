Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee discusses MLC polls, SIR at Delhi meet

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Coordination Committee met in New Delhi on Wednesday and discussed key political developments, including the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the upcoming graduates MLC elections in the state.
The meeting was chaired by AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and attended by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Damodar Rajanarsimha, Danasari Anasuya, AICC secretary Vamsi Chand Reddy and other senior party leaders.
Later speaking to reporters, Mahesh Goud said that party leaders and Booth Level Agents (BLAs) should remain on high alert as the first phase of the SIR exercise is set to conclude in the next two to three days. He stressed that not a single eligible vote should be lost and urged BLAs and party workers to ensure that every eligible voter’s name is included in the electoral rolls.
He stated that the Congress cadre should gear up for the second phase of the SIR exercise by effectively utilising district and mandal-level office-bearers and representatives. He instructed party functionaries to work in a coordinated manner to ensure the SIR programme is implemented successfully with 100 per cent participation across the state.
Meanwhile, Vikramarka said that the right to vote is the cornerstone of India’s democracy and Constitution, and that ensuring every eligible citizen is enrolled as a voter is one of the Congress’ foremost priorities.
The deputy chief minister said that the Congress had accorded special priority to the SIR exercise. The BLAs appointed by the party were performing effectively, he said, adding that the AICC had reviewed and appreciated their work. “Meenakshi Natarajan also directed party leaders to expedite the remaining voter enrolment process,” he added.
He also said the party has drawn up a comprehensive action plan to take the state government’s welfare schemes and development initiatives to every household across Telangana. He said that they have also finalised a special action plan to ensure that the state government’s flagship welfare schemes and development programmes reach every household through the party cadre and organisational network.
On the forthcoming graduates MLC elections, he said that the coordination committee held detailed discussions on accelerating the enrolment of graduate voters and ensuring a transparent process for selecting party candidates.
“As part of the exercise, district in-charge ministers have been entrusted with key responsibilities. They will hold consultations with District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents, MLAs and senior party leaders before submitting a panel of three prospective candidates from each district to the party high command for consideration,” he said.