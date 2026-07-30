Telangana records highest cyber fraud cases

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded the highest number of cybercrime cases in the country in 2024, with 27,230 registered cases that year. According to available data, cybercrime cases increased five-fold in the state from 2020 to 2024.

Replying to a question raised by Syed Naseer Hussain on Wednesday, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar informed Rajya Sabha that the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) compiles and publishes the statistical data on crimes in its publication Crime in India. “As per the data published by the NCRB, Telangana leads in cybercrime cases (27,230). Karnataka is in the second place with 21,993 cases,” he said.