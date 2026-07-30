Telangana revises infrastructure works under H-CITI programme

HYDERABAD: The state government has approved revised infrastructure works under the H-CITI programme, dropping the proposed Rs 158 crore multi-level grade separators at Wipro Junction and diverting the savings to modified Package-I works.

The revised Package-I has been approved at an estimated cost of Rs 368 crore within the overall H-CITI outlay of Rs 5,942 crore. The government has also cleared the construction of structural steel flyovers at NFCL Junction and TV9 Junction.

At NFCL Junction, the earlier pre-stressed concrete flyover has been replaced with a two-lane unidirectional structural steel flyover from Banjara Hills Road No. 3 to GVK Mall at a cost of Rs 147 crore. At TV9 Junction, GHMC will construct a two-lane underpass towards Srinagar Colony for Rs 159 crore and a three-lane structural steel flyover towards NFCL Junction for Rs 62 crore.

The government also authorised GHMC to invite EPC tenders and begin work.