Telangana steps up tiger conservation efforts in Amrabad Tiger Reserve

HYDERABAD: The state government is strengthening tiger conservation efforts by improving water sources and habitats in the Amrabad Tiger Reserve, implementing a tiger reintroduction programme in the Kawal Tiger Reserve, restoring wildlife connectivity with Maharashtra’s Tadoba Tiger Reserve, and expanding public awareness initiatives on wildlife protection, Forests, Environment and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the International Tiger Day celebrations held at the Telangana State Forest Academy in Dulapally, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, the minister said these measures aim to increase the tiger population while ensuring the long-term conservation of forests and biodiversity. She appealed to citizens to take responsibility for protecting wildlife, stating that the Earth belongs to all living beings and not just humans.

Surekha inaugurated a photo exhibition on tiger conservation and watched a short film highlighting conservation initiatives. Addressing forest officials, trainees and conservationists, she said International Tiger Day, observed annually on July 29, has become a global platform for raising awareness about tiger conservation since its launch at the 2010 St. Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia.