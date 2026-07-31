Degree Online Services Telangana special phase counselling ends, 54% degree seats still vacant

HYDERABAD: More than 2.03 lakh undergraduate seats, accounting for 54.6% of the total intake, remain vacant across Telangana even after the completion of the special phase of Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) counselling for 2026-27. The high vacancy rate has raised concerns over declining demand for conventional degree courses despite the introduction of several industry-oriented and skill-based programmes.

According to the TGCHE, 53,967 students were allotted seats in the special phase, taking the total confirmed admissions to 1,69,400 - just 45.4% of the total intake of 3,73,149 seats across 783 degree colleges. As a result, 2,03,749 seats, or 54.6% of the sanctioned intake, remain vacant.

Private unaided colleges continue to bear the brunt, with 1,65,894 of their 2,49,500 seats unfilled, reflecting a vacancy rate of 66.5%. Government degree colleges reported 22,442 vacant seats (44.2%), while private aided colleges had 4,789 vacancies (43.6%).

Among autonomous institutions, university colleges recorded the highest occupancy, with only 235 seats (6.1%) vacant. Government autonomous colleges reported 6,836 vacancies (15.1%), while private unaided autonomous colleges had 2,784 vacant seats (37.2%). The lone Railway Department college filled all 189 of its seats. BCom attracted the highest number of admissions in the special phase, with 17,335 allotments, followed by BSc Physical Sciences (10,894), BSc Life Sciences (9,592) and BA (9,073).