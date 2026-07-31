First flood warning issued at Bhadrachalam as Godavari water level rises

KHAMMAM: The Godavari River continues to witness a steady rise in water levels following heavy rainfall in the upstream regions over the past few days. As the river swelled, the first flood warning was issued at Bhadrachalam on Friday morning.

The increase in inflows is attributed to widespread rains across Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, North Telangana, and Marathwada. Major tributaries of the Godavari, including the Indravati and Pranahita rivers, are carrying heavy floodwaters, resulting in increased downstream discharge towards Bhadrachalam.

Officials said the water level at Bhadrachalam is expected to rise further as floodwaters from the upper catchment continue to flow downstream. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and assessing the river's behaviour round the clock.

People residing along the riverbanks have been advised to remain alert. Residents of low-lying areas have been urged to closely follow official warnings and be prepared to move to safer locations if the need arises.

Officials also appealed to the public to rely only on official bulletins for updates, as the flood situation may change over the coming hours depending on upstream rainfall, river inflows, and the volume of water released from reservoirs.