Nearly 21 killed every day on Telangana roads in 2026

HYDERABAD: On average, 21 people lost their lives every day in road accidents in Telangana between January 1 and July 27 this year. The state recorded 16,179 road accidents during the period, the seventh highest in the country, claiming 4,452 lives (ninth highest) and injuring 16,043 people.

The data were furnished by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in a written reply to Lok Sabha questions by Naveen Jindal and Gowaal Kagada Padavi on Thursday.

Between 2021 and July 27, 2026, Telangana recorded 1,34,686 road accidents, resulting in 42,742 deaths and more than 1.17 lakh injuries.

Road accidents have risen steadily over the years, increasing from 21,315 in 2021 to 21,619 in 2022, 22,903 in 2023, 25,986 in 2024 and 26,684 in 2025.

National Highways continued to account for a large share of fatalities. Telangana reported 7,505 accidents and 3,010 deaths on National Highways in 2022, followed by 8,103 accidents and 3,058 deaths in 2023, 8,599 accidents and 3,066 deaths in 2024, and 8,842 accidents with 2,805 fatalities in 2025. Till July 27 this year, National Highways in the State recorded 4,522 accidents, the sixth highest in the country, claiming 1,559 lives and injuring 4,439 people.