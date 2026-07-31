North Telangana battered by heavy rain; reservoirs receive fresh inflows

HYDERABAD: Heavy rain continued to lash several parts of Telangana on Thursday, inundating low-lying areas, disrupting road connectivity in the northern districts and filling reservoirs across the state, while the IMD retained a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall.

Jannaram mandal in Mancherial district recorded 16.3 cm of rainfall, Beerpur in Jagtial 14.9 cm and Talamadugu in Adilabad 13.1 cm. Fourteen districts recorded more than 10 cm of rainfall during the day. Over the previous 24 hours, Bajjur in Komaram Bheem Asifabad received 18.8 cm, while Jaipur, Jannaram and Bellampalle mandals in Mancherial district recorded between 15.5 cm and 17.1 cm.

The widespread rain over the past three days has reduced Telangana’s seasonal rainfall deficit to 11%.

The downpour affected several districts. In Adilabad and neighbouring districts, floodwater flowed over low-level bridges, cutting off road connectivity to several villages. Traffic between Adilabad and Chandrapur in Maharashtra was diverted after water flowed over a bridge near Tharnam village. District administrations deployed disaster response teams, established control rooms and declared holidays for educational institutions in several districts.