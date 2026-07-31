Telangana CM Revanth stresses on Mission Education, blasts opposition

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday sought to turn the tables on the Opposition for criticising his handling of the Education portfolio with a volley of questions, even as he accused the Modi government of saddling the country with an unprecedented debt burden.

“Is it because breakfast is being provided from Nursery to Class 12, teacher recruitment and promotions are being managed, and ITIs are being transformed into ATCs? Is it because a Skills University was established to equip students with skills, and the heads of globally successful corporate organisations were appointed to its board?” Revanth questioned.

He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of placing a massive debt burden on the country. “The total debt incurred by Prime Ministers from Independence until 2014 was Rs 50 lakh crore. The debt incurred by Modi between 2014 and 2026 was Rs 151 lakh crore. The country’s total outstanding debt now stands at Rs 201 lakh crore,” he said.

During an interaction with teachers who had visited Finland and Germany to study their education systems at the MCRHRD Institute, Revanth announced annual foreign study tours for government teachers. The initiative, he said, would be modelled on overseas visits undertaken by IAS and IPS officers to upgrade their knowledge and skills.