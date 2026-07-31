Telangana: Will AICC’s ‘coordinate’ order be implemented?

HYDERABAD: The Congress high command’s latest intervention in Telangana has once again brought into focus a familiar question within the ruling party — whether the government and the party organisation can finally function in tandem.

The coordination committee meeting held in New Delhi on the directions of the high command has renewed hopes among Congress leaders that the long-pending issue of coordination between the government and the organisation may finally be addressed. Party leaders say better coordination would help the organisation take the government’s development and welfare programmes to the grassroots while also ensuring wider consultations in appointments to party committees and nominated posts.

However, many within the party remain cautious. While similar exercises have been undertaken in the past, gaps between plan and implementation remain, and several leaders privately admit that there remains a slip between the cup and the lip when it comes to translating the high command’s directions into action. Sources said scepticism persists in both the government and the organisation over whether the decisions taken in Delhi will be implemented in letter and spirit or remain confined to meeting rooms and official minutes.