Thalassemia, sickle cell patients in Telangana to get pension

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday announced pensions for all patients suffering from thalassemia and sickle cell anaemia in the state. Officials were directed to identify eligible beneficiaries immediately, with pension distribution set to begin on August 15.

Reviewing the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development departments with Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka and senior officials, the chief minister also approved pensions for all eligible widows, single women, weavers and toddy tappers.

He directed that pensions be sanctioned without delay to the wives of differently-abled persons after their demise.

Revanth instructed officials to ensure that Mandal Parishad Development Officers supervise all development works at the mandal level. Mandal Parishad meetings are to be held every 45 days with MPs, MLAs and MLCs invited, enabling sarpanches to raise village-level issues.

He also directed officials to ensure blacktop roads in every village and ordered the construction of panchayat buildings based on A, B and C categories determined by population. Panchayat secretaries were made accountable for sanitation and other village services.

The chief minister ordered the immediate release of funds for sanitation and other activities in panchayats where elections could not be held, ensuring no disruption of services.

Reviewing the Indiramma saree scheme, he directed officials to ensure that sarees distributed to one crore women are of high quality with attractive designs. The meeting discussed involving National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) students in designing the sarees and using quality colours.

In view of El Nino conditions, Revanth directed officials to take precautions to ensure drinking water supply and ordered a joint meeting of the Rural Drinking Water Supply, Hyderabad Metro Water and Irrigation departments. He also directed that wages of personnel working under rural drinking water schemes be paid by the fifth of every month.