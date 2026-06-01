Banners accuse Eatala of being ‘curse to BJP’

HYDERABAD: The appearance of flexes and banners targeting BJP MP Eatala Rajender near the Medchal Outer Ring Road has triggered a fresh political controversy within the state unit of the party. Senior leaders have alleged that the party’s rivals are attempting to create divisions among its leaders.
The banners, put up by unidentified persons, carried sharp messages directed at the Malkajgiri MP, including the remark: “Your constant complaints are a curse to the BJP.”
The flexis alleged that Rajender was unhappy over not being appointed Telangana BJP president, not being projected as the party’s chief ministerial candidate, and not being inducted into the Union Cabinet.
The messages further claimed that the BJP had given Rajender opportunities to contest from two Assembly constituencies and later fielded him from the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat despite earlier electoral setbacks.
The banners questioned his reported assertion that his victory was due solely to his personal image, despite contesting under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The flexis also alleged that Rajender was uncomfortable with the growing prominence of other BJP leaders and questioned whether he was envious of the increasing popularity of Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind.
Will lodge plaint: Ramchander
Reacting to the development, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao strongly condemned the banners and asserted that there were no internal disputes or factionalism within the party. He said BJP leaders in the state were working in complete unity and that the party’s strength was steadily growing in Telangana.
Ramchander Rao alleged that outsiders and political opponents were behind the banners and were attempting to create confusion and differences among BJP leaders. He announced that the party would lodge a complaint with the Director General of Police seeking action against those responsible for putting up the flexis.
Meanwhile, Dharmapuri Arvind also distanced himself from the controversy, stating that he had no connection whatsoever with the banners. He said there were no differences between him and Rajender and dismissed attempts to portray a rift between the two leaders.
Several BJP MLAs and MLCs also condemned the incident, alleging that certain individuals were deliberately trying to create divisions. They maintained that such efforts would not succeed and reiterated that BJP leaders in Telangana remained united.