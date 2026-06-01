BRS is integral part of my life: Harish

SIDDIPET: A day after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy suggested that senior BRS leader T Harish Rao would leave the pink party, the Siddipet MLA firmly rejected the claim and reiterated his commitment to the BRS.
Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Harish said, “My political journey started with the BRS, and my roots are firmly in BRS. I have said it countless times before, and I reiterate it today: BRS is an integral part of my life.”
Questioning the chief minister’s remarks, the BRS deputy floor leader said Revanth had changed several political parties before joining the Congress and therefore had no moral authority to comment on his political commitment.
He also accused the chief minister of indulging in misinformation and political opportunism instead of addressing public issues.
Turning to the proposed Rythu Discom, Harish said the chief minister’s claim that the utility was being created to ensure 24x7 free power supply to farmers was misleading. He contended that the proposed third Discom would ultimately become a burden on farmers.
The senior BRS leader pointed out that Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission chairman M Kodanda Reddy had stated that three hours of power supply was sufficient for farmers, and alleged that the Congress government was preparing the ground to reduce agricultural power supply to eight or nine hours a day.
Referring to GO 8, under which the Rythu Discom was constituted, Harish said a larger share of renewable energy would be allocated to the utility. Since solar power is available mainly between 7 am and 5 pm, he questioned how the government could guarantee round-the-clock free power to farmers.
He further alleged that major lift irrigation projects, including Kaleshwaram, Devadula, Nettempadu, Bheema, Kalwakurthy, Koilsagar and Sita Rama Sagar, could be adversely affected. Mission Bhagiratha would also suffer, potentially impacting the drinking water supply, he claimed.
Harish further argued that under the Electricity Act, 2003, power connections should be provided to any eligible consumer. However, he alleged that under the proposed Rythu Discom policy, farmers in villages such as Hanumanthapalli near Irkod could face difficulties in obtaining electricity connections for houses, poultry units or small rural enterprises.
Fulfil all promises before seeking votes: KTR to Revanth
Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday challenged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to declare that he would contest future elections only after implementing all Congress promises and guarantees.
Addressing party workers, the Sircilla MLA claimed the proposed Rythu Discom was aimed at ending the 24-hour free power supply introduced during the BRS regime.
Recalling Revanth’s earlier remarks that three hours of power was sufficient for farmers, he described the proposed utility as a “noose around the neck of farmers”. He also accused the Congress government of failing to contribute to Hyderabad’s development over the past two-and-a-half years and alleged that it had focused on demolitions under HYDRAA rather than creating infrastructure and housing.
Rama Rao urged party workers to highlight the developmental works undertaken during the BRS regime and briefed them on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He called on leaders and cadre in the Secunderabad Cantonment constituency to remain united and continue opposing what he termed the Congress government’s anti-people policies.