BRS is integral part of my life: Harish

SIDDIPET: A day after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy suggested that senior BRS leader T Harish Rao would leave the pink party, the Siddipet MLA firmly rejected the claim and reiterated his commitment to the BRS.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Harish said, “My political journey started with the BRS, and my roots are firmly in BRS. I have said it countless times before, and I reiterate it today: BRS is an integral part of my life.”

Questioning the chief minister’s remarks, the BRS deputy floor leader said Revanth had changed several political parties before joining the Congress and therefore had no moral authority to comment on his political commitment.

He also accused the chief minister of indulging in misinformation and political opportunism instead of addressing public issues.

Turning to the proposed Rythu Discom, Harish said the chief minister’s claim that the utility was being created to ensure 24x7 free power supply to farmers was misleading. He contended that the proposed third Discom would ultimately become a burden on farmers.

The senior BRS leader pointed out that Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission chairman M Kodanda Reddy had stated that three hours of power supply was sufficient for farmers, and alleged that the Congress government was preparing the ground to reduce agricultural power supply to eight or nine hours a day.