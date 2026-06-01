CM Revanth to launch Indiramma housing Phase-II today

HYDERABAD/ADILABAD : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will formally launch the second phase of the Indiramma Housing Scheme at Kothaguda village in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district on Monday, marking the next stage of the state’s flagship welfare programme aimed at providing permanent housing to poor families.

Describing the initiative as “India’s biggest housing revolution”, Housing and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy announced that the government would sanction an additional 2.5 lakh houses under Phase-II. With this, the total number of houses sanctioned under the programme will rise to 7 lakh across two phases.

Under Phase-I, the government sanctioned 4.5 lakh houses, with 3,500 houses allotted to each Assembly constituency. The state Cabinet recently approved another 2.5 lakh houses under the second phase. Beneficiaries are being provided with a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each for the construction of houses on land owned by them.

The minister said the latest allocation would ensure that every Assembly constituency receives between 5,500 and 6,500 houses across the two phases. Tribal constituencies under the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) areas have been allotted an additional 500 to 1,500 houses.

Stating that the first phase had achieved significant progress, Srinivasa Reddy said nearly one lakh houses had been completed within 13 months of the scheme’s launch, while another two lakh houses were expected to be completed within the next one to two months.

He added that administrative approval had already been accorded for the construction of 3.5 lakh houses during the 2026-27 financial year, including 1 lakh houses in municipal areas and 2.5 lakh houses in other parts of the state.