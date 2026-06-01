CM Revanth to launch Indiramma housing Phase-II today

HYDERABAD/ADILABAD : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will formally launch the second phase of the Indiramma Housing Scheme at Kothaguda village in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district on Monday, marking the next stage of the state’s flagship welfare programme aimed at providing permanent housing to poor families.
Describing the initiative as “India’s biggest housing revolution”, Housing and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy announced that the government would sanction an additional 2.5 lakh houses under Phase-II. With this, the total number of houses sanctioned under the programme will rise to 7 lakh across two phases.
Under Phase-I, the government sanctioned 4.5 lakh houses, with 3,500 houses allotted to each Assembly constituency. The state Cabinet recently approved another 2.5 lakh houses under the second phase. Beneficiaries are being provided with a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each for the construction of houses on land owned by them.
The minister said the latest allocation would ensure that every Assembly constituency receives between 5,500 and 6,500 houses across the two phases. Tribal constituencies under the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) areas have been allotted an additional 500 to 1,500 houses.
Stating that the first phase had achieved significant progress, Srinivasa Reddy said nearly one lakh houses had been completed within 13 months of the scheme’s launch, while another two lakh houses were expected to be completed within the next one to two months.
He added that administrative approval had already been accorded for the construction of 3.5 lakh houses during the 2026-27 financial year, including 1 lakh houses in municipal areas and 2.5 lakh houses in other parts of the state.
The minister said the government had directed officials to implement the second phase more effectively by addressing shortcomings identified during the first phase. He also contrasted the scheme with the Union government’s housing assistance, stating that while the Centre provides `72,000 in rural areas and `1.5 lakh in urban areas, Telangana is extending `5 lakh to each beneficiary.
Slew of projects to be inaugurated
As part of his visit, the chief minister will participate in a mass housewarming ceremony at Kothaguda for beneficiaries who completed houses under Phase-I. He will later address a public meeting at Kagaznagar Crossroads, where Phase-II of the scheme will be officially launched.
During the visit, Revanth is also scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development works worth around `112.14 crore, including a 132/33 KV electrical substation at Kowtala village in Chintalamanepally mandal and various civic development projects in Kagaznagar Municipality and Asifabad.
Ahead of the chief minister’s visit, elaborate arrangements have been made by the district administration. District in-charge Minister Jupally Krishna Rao reached Kagaznagar on Sunday and reviewed preparations for the programme.
State won’t indulge in politics of religion, says minister
Khammam: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Sunday said the state government does not believe in politics based on religion and remains committed to promoting religious harmony by respecting all faiths equally.
The minister made the remarks after laying the foundation stone for works at the Sri Ramalingeswara Swamy temple in Kusumanchi. Addressing the gathering, Srinivasa Reddy said the government is committed to protecting the dignity and cultural heritage of every religion and
gives equal importance to the development of temples, churches and mosques across the state. He said the successful conduct of the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara reflected the government’s inclusive approach.
The minister criticised the previous BRS government, alleging that it had announced `100 crore for the development of the Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam but failed to release the funds.