CM Revanth will review Employee Health Scheme ahead of rollout

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the formal launch of the Employee Health Scheme, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is scheduled to review it on Monday.

Designed to provide health security to government employees and pensioners across the state, the scheme will be implemented through the Employee Health Care Trust.

The proposed trust will include six representatives of employees and two representatives of pensioners. The government will also appoint an employee as the Chief Executive Officer of the trust.

Officials said the trust committee is expected to be announced following the chief minister’s review meeting.

As part of the preparations, finance authorities recently directed all departments to upload details of employees, pensioners and their dependent family members. Officials said most departments have already completed the exercise.

Based on the data collected, the government will issue digital health cards to beneficiaries to enable cashless treatment at around 650 empanelled hospitals across Telangana. The scheme will cover 1,998 medical procedures.

According to the Cabinet approval granted on February 23, employees and pensioners will contribute 1.5% of their basic pay. The scheme is expected to operate with a total annual outlay of `1,056 crore.

Of this, `528 crore will be contributed by employees and pensioners, while the state government will provide the remaining amount.