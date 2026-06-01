Hyderabad youth dies after saving three pals from drowning

HYDERABAD: A 23-year-old youth from Hyderabad lost his life after reportedly saving three of his friends from drowning at the Toledo Bend Dam in the United States on May 29.

Anurup Reddy Koduru, a native of Abdullapurmet on the outskirts of the city, had recently completed his master’s degree in Computer Science at the University of North Texas (UNT).

According to family members, Anurup had gone for an outing along with five of his friends. During the trip, three of his friends reportedly slipped into the water while fishing, following which he immediately jumped in and rescued them. His father, Rajender Reddy, said Anurup was unable to return to safety after his feet became entangled in a fishing net.

“He was a brilliant student since childhood. We used to speak every day for nearly an hour. Recently, he had secured a job opportunity with a technology company in the US. But God has been unfair to us,” he said.