Hyderabad youth dies after saving three pals from drowning

HYDERABAD: A 23-year-old youth from Hyderabad lost his life after reportedly saving three of his friends from drowning at the Toledo Bend Dam in the United States on May 29.
Anurup Reddy Koduru, a native of Abdullapurmet on the outskirts of the city, had recently completed his master’s degree in Computer Science at the University of North Texas (UNT).
According to family members, Anurup had gone for an outing along with five of his friends. During the trip, three of his friends reportedly slipped into the water while fishing, following which he immediately jumped in and rescued them. His father, Rajender Reddy, said Anurup was unable to return to safety after his feet became entangled in a fishing net.
“He was a brilliant student since childhood. We used to speak every day for nearly an hour. Recently, he had secured a job opportunity with a technology company in the US. But God has been unfair to us,” he said.
Mother describes son as soldier
Anurup completed his BTech at Guru Nanak Institutions in Hyderabad between 2020 and 2024 before moving to the US for higher studies.
According to his LinkedIn profile, he had actively participated in university hackathons and secured top positions in competitions including “HackUNT” and a web design event conducted by the Graduate Student Council at UNT.
His mother, Durga Bhavani, said she was devastated by the loss but expressed pride in her son’s act of courage.
“He gave a rebirth to three people. He used to call me every day. I am proud that he saved lives. I think of him as a soldier because he sacrificed himself to save others,” she said.
His brother, Ashrith Reddy Koduru, described Anurup as a “true hero” and said he was an excellent swimmer who did not hesitate to help others.
On Sunday, the Consulate General of India in Houston expressed condolences over Anurup’s death through a post on social media platform X. The Consulate stated that it remains in touch with the family and authorities concerned to extend all possible assistance and facilitate necessary procedures.
The family has appealed to the authorities for assistance in bringing Anurup’s body back to India at the earliest for the final rites.