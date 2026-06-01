Mercury to drop 2-4°C across Telangana

HYDERABAD: Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is expected across parts of Telangana over the next three days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued this forecast, bringing anticipated relief from the prevailing heatwave.

According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, temperatures are likely to drop gradually by 2°C to 4°C from Monday onwards over the subsequent four days as cloud cover and rainfall activity increase.

This weather shift comes after intense heat on Sunday, where the state’s highest temperature peaked at 45.2°C in Pallegudem, Khammam district. In Hyderabad, Charminar recorded the highest temperature at 41.9°C.

Meteorologists attributed the changing weather to a cyclonic circulation over Vidarbha and adjoining north Telangana at an altitude of 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Additionally, a trough extends from this system across south Odisha, north coastal AP, and the northwest Bay of Bengal to another cyclonic circulation over the east-central Bay of Bengal.