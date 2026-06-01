Mercury to drop 2-4°C across Telangana

HYDERABAD: Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is expected across parts of Telangana over the next three days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued this forecast, bringing anticipated relief from the prevailing heatwave.
According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, temperatures are likely to drop gradually by 2°C to 4°C from Monday onwards over the subsequent four days as cloud cover and rainfall activity increase.
This weather shift comes after intense heat on Sunday, where the state’s highest temperature peaked at 45.2°C in Pallegudem, Khammam district. In Hyderabad, Charminar recorded the highest temperature at 41.9°C.
Meteorologists attributed the changing weather to a cyclonic circulation over Vidarbha and adjoining north Telangana at an altitude of 0.9 km above mean sea level.
Additionally, a trough extends from this system across south Odisha, north coastal AP, and the northwest Bay of Bengal to another cyclonic circulation over the east-central Bay of Bengal.
3 die in lightning strikes
Meanwhile, three people were killed by lightning while working in agricultural fields as rains and fierce gales battered parts of the erstwhile Adilabad district. In Kairiguda village under Rebbena mandal, a farmer couple, Tekam Bheemu (51) and his wife Raja Bai (45), died on the spot.
The couple was working in their field when a heavy downpour forced them to take shelter under a nearby tree. Lightning struck the tree, killing them instantly. In Koutaguda Gram Panchayat under Asifabad mandal, Pendur Lingu (50), was also struck and killed by lightning while out in the field.
5 districts enter top 50 hottest global locations
Hyderabad: Five locations from Telangana ranked among the top 50 hottest places in the world at 5 pm on Sunday. According to live global temperature ranking agency AQI, Khammam, Nalgonda, Adilabad, Warangal, and Suryapet registered extreme temperatures. Khammam was the hottest at 45.2°C, followed by Nalgonda at 42°C. Adilabad, Warangal, and Suryapet all recorded 41°C. Apart from Telangana, Guntur in Andhra Pradesh also featured in the top 50 global list with a temperature of 43°C.