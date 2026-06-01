New survey shows increase in non-communicable diseases in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Telangana is facing a rise in non-communicable diseases (NCDs), with diabetes, hypertension and obesity emerging as major public health concerns, according to the recently released National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) 2023-24.

The survey data reveals that 24.5% of men and 19.6% of women aged 15 and above have high blood sugar levels (above 140 mg/dl) or take medication to control diabetes. This marks a significant spike from the previous NFHS-5 survey (2019-21), where diabetes prevalence stood at 14.7% for women and 19.6% for men.

Hypertension remains another growing challenge. NFHS-6 found that 26.4% of women and 29.5% of men aged 15 and above suffer from high blood pressure or take blood pressure medication. Many individuals remain unaware of their condition until serious complications, such as heart attacks or strokes, occur.