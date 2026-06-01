Now, Congress may focus on Telangana Cabinet rejig

HYDERABAD: After successfully overseeing the formation of its government in Kerala and managing a leadership transition in Karnataka, the Congress high command is now likely to focus on the long-awaited Cabinet reshuffle in Telangana.
According to party sources, three to four MLAs are expected to be considered for induction into the Cabinet. The names being widely discussed include Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas, Deverakonda MLA Balu Naik, and Dornakal MLA Ram Chander Naik.
Political discussions intensified after the Speaker reportedly met senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. Party leaders believe these interactions have further strengthened speculation regarding his possible inclusion in the Cabinet.
Similarly, Rajagopal Reddy is optimistic that the party leadership may honour commitments made to him during his return to Congress from the BJP ahead of the Assembly elections.
Sources also suggest that two to three ministers may be dropped from the Cabinet and assigned organisational responsibilities either at the state or national level. Currently, there are two vacant Cabinet positions, and the leadership is reportedly considering a broader reshuffle involving both vacant and outgoing roles.
There is also discussion within Telangana Congress circles over who could become the next Assembly Speaker if Gaddam Prasad Kumar is inducted into the Cabinet. Sources indicate that the party leadership may prefer an MLA or a Cabinet minister from the SC community for the post as part of its social representation strategy. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is also believed to favour retaining the position within the same community.
Adluri likely choice for Speaker post
Among the names being discussed, minister Adluri Laxman Kumar is said to be emerging as a strong choice of the party for the Speaker’s post. Sources suggest that his candidature is also being viewed in the context of concerns raised by a section of party leaders over the concentration of Cabinet representation from the Peddapalli parliamentary constituency, from which three ministers currently hail.
While Dornakal MLA Ram Chander Naik was previously considered for the Deputy Speaker role, sources indicate that he may be more interested in a Cabinet berth. If that happens, the party might consider appointing a woman legislator, with Kodad MLA N Padmavathi Reddy among the candidates being discussed.
In addition to Cabinet appointments, several senior MLAs are believed to be under consideration for chairperson positions in key government corporations. Party leaders are reportedly weighing options to accommodate aspirants who may not secure ministerial roles.
The Chief Whip position, which carries Cabinet rank, has also emerged as a significant role garnering considerable interest. According to sources, second-term MLAs from either forward or backward communities could be considered for this position.
Discussions are also reportedly underway regarding a possible reshuffle of portfolios, including Home, Education, Finance, Revenue, Power, Civil Supplies, Forest, Endowments, Transport, and Excise.
Sources suggest that any decision on Cabinet restructuring is likely to be taken after consultations between the Telangana leadership and the Congress high command. Senior leaders, including Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, AICC leaders, and other key ministers, are expected to hold discussions in Delhi before any final announcement is made.
Reshuffle of portfolios also likely
Discussions are also reportedly underway regarding a possible reshuffle of portfolios, including Home, Education, Finance, Revenue, Power, Civil Supplies, Forest, Endowments, Transport, and Excise. The chief whip position, which carries Cabinet rank, has also emerged as a significant role garnering considerable interest.