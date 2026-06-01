Now, Congress may focus on Telangana Cabinet rejig

HYDERABAD: After successfully overseeing the formation of its government in Kerala and managing a leadership transition in Karnataka, the Congress high command is now likely to focus on the long-awaited Cabinet reshuffle in Telangana.

According to party sources, three to four MLAs are expected to be considered for induction into the Cabinet. The names being widely discussed include Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas, Deverakonda MLA Balu Naik, and Dornakal MLA Ram Chander Naik.

Political discussions intensified after the Speaker reportedly met senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. Party leaders believe these interactions have further strengthened speculation regarding his possible inclusion in the Cabinet.

Similarly, Rajagopal Reddy is optimistic that the party leadership may honour commitments made to him during his return to Congress from the BJP ahead of the Assembly elections.

Sources also suggest that two to three ministers may be dropped from the Cabinet and assigned organisational responsibilities either at the state or national level. Currently, there are two vacant Cabinet positions, and the leadership is reportedly considering a broader reshuffle involving both vacant and outgoing roles.

There is also discussion within Telangana Congress circles over who could become the next Assembly Speaker if Gaddam Prasad Kumar is inducted into the Cabinet. Sources indicate that the party leadership may prefer an MLA or a Cabinet minister from the SC community for the post as part of its social representation strategy. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is also believed to favour retaining the position within the same community.