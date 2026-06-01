Quarry blasts give Hanamkonda villagers nightmares

HANAMKONDA: Residents of Katakshapur, Mohammed Gousepalle, and House Buzurg villages under Athmakur mandal are living in constant fear as nearby stone quarries pose a severe threat to their lives and properties. Villagers allege that intensive blasting activities generate deafening noise and vibrations that damage their houses, while rampant dust pollution leads to health complications and soaring medical expenses.

The three stone quarries operate along the border of Hanamkonda and Mulugu districts, directly impacting the boundary villages of Mohammed Gousepalle and Katakshapur.

Revenue officials from Athmakur and Mulugu mandals admitted that the quarries and crushing units operate dangerously close to agricultural fields and residential zones. “We have received several representations from residents and farmers demanding the closure of these quarries. However, we do not have the authority to shut them down. The District Mines and Geology Department must act against them,” a revenue official said.

K Srinivas, a resident of Mohammed Gousepalle, alleged that the district administration and mining authorities have turned a blind eye to the violations.

“The heavy stone blasting is destroying our crops, fields and homes. The dust settles so heavily over the villages in the evening that people are terrified to step outside,” Srinivas said.

The environmental fallout also threatens local history. M Ravi Kumar, a resident of Katakshapur, stated that the intense vibrations from the three quarries are structurally damaging two Kakatiya-era temples: the Sri Ramalingeswara Swami and Chennakeshava Swami temples. “The dust is causing severe respiratory and breathing issues, forcing families into financial distress due to hospital visits. We appeal to authorities to shut these crushers down immediately,” Ravi Kumar added.

Hanamkonda Collector Chahat Bajpai was unavailable for comment when contacted.