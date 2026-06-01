RGIA passenger traffic falls 15% in April

HYDERABAD: Passenger traffic at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad, fell 15.1% year-on-year in April, reflecting the impact of the ongoing West Asia conflict, widespread flight disruptions across Gulf countries, and a surge in airfares that dampened both domestic and international travel demand. Despite the setback, Hyderabad airport remains in fourth position in total passenger traffic, trailing behind airports in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.
According to data released by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the airport handled 22.49 lakh passengers in April, a decline of 15.1% compared with 26.49 lakh passengers recorded in April last year. The downturn was driven by weakness in both international and domestic segments, with overseas travel taking a particularly severe hit.
International passenger traffic fell 19.6% year-on-year to 3.40 lakh passengers in April 2026, down from 4.23 lakh passengers during the corresponding month last year.
The decline follows a similar trend seen in March 2026, when international traffic dropped 24.8% compared to March 2025, highlighting the sustained impact of disruptions on key Gulf routes that account for a significant share of Hyderabad’s international connectivity.
Domestic travel also slowed considerably. The airport handled 19.09 lakh domestic passengers in April 2026, compared with 22.25 lakh a year earlier, registering a decline of 14.2%. In March 2026, domestic traffic had already contracted by 9.5% year-on-year.
The fall in passenger volumes was mirrored in aircraft movements. Total flight movements at Hyderabad airport declined 13.4% year-on-year to 15,829 in April 2026 from 18,285 in April 2025.
International aircraft movements recorded the steepest drop, falling 22.4% to 2,010 from 2,590 during the same period last year. Domestic aircraft movements also declined by 12% to 13,819 from 15,695. In March 2026, total aircraft movements had fallen 14.6% year-on-year to 15,907, with international and domestic movements declining by 25.8% and 12.7%, respectively.
The slowdown follows a challenging period for the aviation sector, with airlines facing route diversions, capacity constraints and increased operating costs due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Hyderabad, which has strong passenger and labour traffic links with Gulf destinations, has been particularly affected by the disruption.
Overall, Hyderabad airport handled 22.49 lakh passengers in April 2026, including 19.09 lakh domestic and 3.40 lakh international passengers, while total aircraft movements stood at 15,829, comprising 13,819 domestic and 2,010 international flights. The figures underscore the significant impact of regional geopolitical tensions and aviation disruptions on one of India’s fastest-growing air travel hubs.