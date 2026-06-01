RGIA passenger traffic falls 15% in April

HYDERABAD: Passenger traffic at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad, fell 15.1% year-on-year in April, reflecting the impact of the ongoing West Asia conflict, widespread flight disruptions across Gulf countries, and a surge in airfares that dampened both domestic and international travel demand. Despite the setback, Hyderabad airport remains in fourth position in total passenger traffic, trailing behind airports in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

According to data released by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the airport handled 22.49 lakh passengers in April, a decline of 15.1% compared with 26.49 lakh passengers recorded in April last year. The downturn was driven by weakness in both international and domestic segments, with overseas travel taking a particularly severe hit.

International passenger traffic fell 19.6% year-on-year to 3.40 lakh passengers in April 2026, down from 4.23 lakh passengers during the corresponding month last year.

The decline follows a similar trend seen in March 2026, when international traffic dropped 24.8% compared to March 2025, highlighting the sustained impact of disruptions on key Gulf routes that account for a significant share of Hyderabad’s international connectivity.