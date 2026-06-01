‘Sedition’ charge added against Balka Suman

HYDERABAD: Nampally police have invoked Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against BRS leader and former Chennur MLA Balka Suman in connection with his alleged remarks during a party meeting held at Telangana Bhavan in Banjara Hills on May 26. Suman was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody late on Saturday.
Section 152 of the BNS deals with acts endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India. The provision replaced Section 124A of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code, commonly referred to as the sedition law.
The case was initially registered based on a complaint lodged by B Anand, an official of Singareni Bhavan.
Police booked Suman under Sections 326(g) (mischief by fire or explosive substances), 351(3) (aggravated criminal intimidation), 353(1)(b) (spreading misinformation with intent to cause fear), read with Section 55 (abetment of serious offences) and Section 61(2)(a) (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS, besides Section 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. Subsequently, Section 152 was added to the case.
No apology or retraction issued yet: Police
In the remand report submitted before the court, police stated that judicial custody was necessary to prevent any threat to public order and to safeguard critical infrastructure and civilian lives.
“It is crucially pertinent to the investigation that neither the top leadership of the political organisation has condemned or distanced themselves from these dangerous, anti-social pronouncements, nor has the accused expressed any remorse, issued a retraction, or published a rejoinder to alter his criminal stand,” the remand report stated.
Police further alleged that Suman had instructed party cadre and supporters to carry out acts of sabotage on active railway networks. They told the court that if he remained at liberty, there was a risk that his followers could act on those alleged directives.
According to the remand report, Suman had also openly instigated supporters to target and set fire to Singareni Bhavan in Nampally. Police argued that if released at this stage, he could allegedly orchestrate or direct such attacks.