‘Sedition’ charge added against Balka Suman

HYDERABAD: Nampally police have invoked Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against BRS leader and former Chennur MLA Balka Suman in connection with his alleged remarks during a party meeting held at Telangana Bhavan in Banjara Hills on May 26. Suman was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody late on Saturday.

Section 152 of the BNS deals with acts endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India. The provision replaced Section 124A of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code, commonly referred to as the sedition law.

The case was initially registered based on a complaint lodged by B Anand, an official of Singareni Bhavan.

Police booked Suman under Sections 326(g) (mischief by fire or explosive substances), 351(3) (aggravated criminal intimidation), 353(1)(b) (spreading misinformation with intent to cause fear), read with Section 55 (abetment of serious offences) and Section 61(2)(a) (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS, besides Section 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. Subsequently, Section 152 was added to the case.

No apology or retraction issued yet: Police

In the remand report submitted before the court, police stated that judicial custody was necessary to prevent any threat to public order and to safeguard critical infrastructure and civilian lives.