Staffing concerns cloud Telangana’s pre-primary push

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government’s decision to introduce pre-primary sections in 2,769 government and local body schools from the 2026-27 academic year aims to revolutionise early childhood education. Issued by the School Education department on May 26, the directive covers 529 urban and 2,240 non-urban institutions to bolster enrolment, foundational literacy and numeracy.

However, the ambitious plan has drawn sharp concern from teacher unions and education experts over the lack of a clear strategy for recruiting qualified pre-primary teachers and supporting staff.

Under the state guidelines, district administrations must remodel existing setups into child-friendly spaces. The policy mandates classroom improvements, Building as Learning Aid (BALA) designs, toy corners, reading zones, and age-appropriate teaching-learning kits. Furthermore, officials have been instructed to engage pre-primary instructors and ayahs strictly on a fixed honorarium basis.

While welcoming the intervention, several teachers’ unions argue that the selective rollout limits its potential. They contend that the initiative must be expanded widely across the state sector to trigger a meaningful, competitive shift in public school enrolments.