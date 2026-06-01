Telangana TET 2026 schedule released

HYDERABAD: The School Education Department on Sunday released the detailed schedule for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) 2026, which will be conducted from June 16 to 22 across 10 sessions.

According to officials, the examination will be held in two shifts: 9 am to 11:30 am and 2 pm to 4:30 pm. Paper I (Mathematics and Science) will be conducted in both shifts on June 16.

On June 17, Paper I (Mathematics and Science) will take place in the morning shift, while Paper II (Mathematics and Science) will be conducted in the afternoon.

Paper II (Mathematics and Science) is scheduled for both shifts on June 18, followed by Paper II (Social Studies) in both shifts on June 19. On June 22, Paper II (Mathematics, Science, and Social Studies) will be held in Shift I, and Paper I for Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Urdu, Marathi, and Sanskrit will be conducted in Shift II.

A total of 1,36,418 candidates have applied for the examination, including 32,779 for Paper I, 86,305 for Paper II, and 17,334 for both papers. Among the applicants are 28,149 government in-service teachers.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India has extended the TET qualifying period for in-service teachers to three years. Eligible teachers now have until August 31, 2028, to clear the examination.