TGSRTC merger after union polls, says Ponnam

PEDDAPALLI: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Sunday said the process of merging TGSRTC with the government will begin only after consulting employee representatives following the recognition union polls.

Along with IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, he laid the foundation stone for additional platforms and development works worth `93 lakh at the Manthani bus stand.

At the gathering, Prabhakar said the government was giving top priority to RTC development, employee welfare and passenger convenience. He alleged that during the previous decade, issues such as procurement of new buses, staff recruitment and establishment of depots had been neglected.

He said the government had already initiated the purchase of new buses, recruitment of staff and expansion of depot infrastructure. He also urged RTC employees not to believe rumours regarding the merger.

Highlighting public transport expansion, the minister said funds had been sanctioned for the development of the Manthani and Kaleshwaram bus stands following representations made by minister Sridhar Babu.

Announce merger tomorrow: Employees

Hyderabad: RTC employees across Telangana staged protests on Sunday, demanding that the state government announce the merger of TGSRTC with the government on Telangana Formation Day. Wearing red badges, employees organised demonstrations at RTC depots across the state and urged the government to fulfil its promise.