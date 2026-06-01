Two more arrested in Rs 1,000 crore Gandipet land scam

HYDERABAD: Narsingi police have arrested two more persons in connection with a land scam involving forged Government Orders (GOs) and fabricated official records aimed at grabbing 10 acres of government land worth approximately `1,000 crore in Gandipet village.

While three residents from Gandipet were arrested earlier, the police subsequently apprehended advocate Veladi Radhakrishna and his driver, Gyara Praveen Kumar. Bolla Brahma Naidu, former YSRCP MLA of Vinukonda in Andhra Pradesh, has also been named as an accused for allegedly transferring money to the accused to acquire the government land illegally.

According to Serilingampally DCP Ch Srinivas, Radhakrishna gained deep insight into bureaucratic processes during his stint as an outsourcing employee in the Information Technology & Communication (IT&C) department at the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat between 2006 and 2009.

After leaving his job, Radhakrishna became a habitual offender and now faces nine criminal cases spanning cheating, forgery, and breach of trust across both Telugu states.

His latest plot targeted the government (Poramboke) land under Survey Number 18 in Gandipet village. Operating through his driver Praveen, Radhakrishna established contacts with middleman Kovvuru Sunil and local villagers — including Nimmala Rajesh, Nimmala Venugopal, Nimmala Ramaswamy, and Garela Manga — who claimed rights over the land.

Despite knowing the land belonged entirely to the government, Radhakrishna falsely assured Brahma Naidu and his brother Ramesh that he could bypass legal hurdles to secure regularisation and ownership approvals. He promised the local villagers that he would create legitimate-looking title deeds.