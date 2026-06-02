11 held in crackdown on illegal betting network

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) has busted an illegal online betting network linked to the Dafabet platform and arrested 11 persons from Gujarat, New Delhi and Punjab following a multi-state investigation conducted over two weeks.

The arrested include organisers who received funds generated through the platform, individuals who arranged mule bank accounts on commission, technical support providers and operators of fake firms used to receive betting proceeds.

Accused made Rs 8–10 Lakh/day

According to CID Director General Charu Sinha, the network was generating between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 10 lakh per day through illegal betting activities. She said police have counselled 25 celebrities and social media influencers against promoting betting platforms. Following the counselling, 21 of them created awareness videos cautioning the public against online betting.

Police have already secured the blocking of 108 betting applications operating in Telangana and initiated action against several others.

The case originated from a complaint lodged by a software engineer from Karimnagar, who alleged that he was lured into online betting through promotional campaigns linked to the Dafabet platform. Between January 2024 and January 2025, he deposited and wagered money through the platform before losing Rs 9.95 lakh.