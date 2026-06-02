632 police personnel to receive Telangana Formation Day medals

HYDERABAD: The state Government has announced Telangana Formation Day medals for 632 personnel from the Police Department, Vigilance, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Special Protection Force and Fire Services in recognition of distinguished service and acts of bravery.

The Telangana Mukhyamantri Sarvonnata Police Pathakam, along with a cash award of Rs 5 lakh, will be conferred on Additional SP (GENCO) D Pratap for his distinguished service. Director General of Police CV Anand congratulated Pratap and all other award recipients on Monday.

The Shourya Pathakam will be awarded to 10 personnel, including two from Bhadradri Kothagudem district, one from the Intelligence Department and seven from the Greyhounds force.

The Mahonnatha Seva Pathakam will be presented to 16 personnel, including one each from Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Karimnagar, CID and Railways, besides three from the Hyderabad commissionerate. Awardees are entitled to a monthly allowance of Rs 125 and a one-time cash award of Rs 6,000.

The Uttama Seva Pathakam will be conferred on 94 personnel, Katina Seva Pathakam on 50 and Seva Pathakam on 461 personnel.