91 life convicts released in Telangana; 38 offered jobs at prison-run fuel outlets

HYDERABAD: On Telangana Formation Day, the Telangana Prisons Department released 91 life convicts, including six women prisoners, from various jails across the state on Tuesday after the Governor granted them special remission.

Prison officials said the released prisoners had served between 10 and 16 years in various prisons.

Speaking at Cherlapally Prison, Prisons and Correctional Services Director General Soumya Mishra said that, of the 91 prisoners released, 38 had been provided employment opportunities at various fuel retail outlets operated by the Telangana Prisons Department.

She said the appointments were aimed at providing immediate livelihood support and facilitating their smooth transition into mainstream society.

She further said that 53 released prisoners had expressed their willingness to pursue self employment, agriculture, family businesses and other independent occupations, reflecting their determination to rebuild their lives through lawful and constructive means.