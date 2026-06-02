91 life convicts released in Telangana; 38 offered jobs at prison-run fuel outlets

HYDERABAD: On Telangana Formation Day, the Telangana Prisons Department released 91 life convicts, including six women prisoners, from various jails across the state on Tuesday after the Governor granted them special remission.
Prison officials said the released prisoners had served between 10 and 16 years in various prisons.
Speaking at Cherlapally Prison, Prisons and Correctional Services Director General Soumya Mishra said that, of the 91 prisoners released, 38 had been provided employment opportunities at various fuel retail outlets operated by the Telangana Prisons Department.
She said the appointments were aimed at providing immediate livelihood support and facilitating their smooth transition into mainstream society.
She further said that 53 released prisoners had expressed their willingness to pursue self employment, agriculture, family businesses and other independent occupations, reflecting their determination to rebuild their lives through lawful and constructive means.
In a significant step towards women’s empowerment and rehabilitation, four women prisoners were provided sewing machines under the Self Employment Assistance Scheme funded through the Prison Development Fund.
The assistance is expected to help them establish sustainable livelihoods and achieve economic self reliance after their release.
Addressing the gathering, DG Soumya Mishra said that the occasion marked not merely the release of prisoners but the beginning of a new phase of life founded on responsibility, dignity and hope.
She urged them to make the best use of the second chance provided to them, lead law abiding lives and become productive members of society. She advised them to remain connected with their families, contribute positively to their communities and serve as examples of successful rehabilitation.
Referring to the employment and self employment assistance extended to the released prisoners, she stated that livelihood opportunities play a vital role in helping former prisoners rebuild their lives with confidence and self respect.