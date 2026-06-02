Congress rolls out talent hunt to find new spokespersons

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Monday said Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and former AICC president Rahul Gandhi has initiated a new and innovative approach to identify and appoint party spokespersons through a nationwide talent hunt programme.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, the TPCC chief said the Congress leadership has introduced a transparent and merit-based system for selecting official spokespersons. Under the initiative, individuals with a strong understanding of national and state political developments will be identified and given opportunities to represent the party.

He said the selection process would focus on identifying persons firmly committed to secular values and capable of effectively communicating the party’s ideology and policies. The initiative aims to bring talented and capable individuals into the political mainstream, irrespective of their political background.

Describing the programme as a golden opportunity for deserving candidates aspiring to serve society through politics, Mahesh said the Congress was committed to encouraging youth participation and creating greater opportunities for the younger generation.