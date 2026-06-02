Cops deny permission for Pawan’s meeting in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The police on Monday denied permission for the proposed Jana Sena Sadhaks (Active Members) meeting scheduled to be held at Sandhya Convention in Gachibowli on Tuesday.

Jana Sena president and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is expected to attend the meeting, which is likely to draw around 2,000 participants. The organisers are reportedly planning to move court seeking permission.

Rejecting the request, the Serilingampally police cited law and order concerns. In their order, they referred to the recent controversy over alleged remarks by Prof K Nageshwar on Kalyan’s meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the criminal cases registered against the academic in AP.

The police said the meeting coincides with Telangana Formation Day celebrations, raising the possibility of protests, traffic disruptions and law and order issues in the Cyberabad commissionerate. They also cited inadequate parking facilities at the venue, noting that the adjacent land proposed for parking is under litigation and subject to pending criminal cases.

Apologise before addressing meeting: Ponnam to Pawan

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said Pawan should apologise to the people of Telangana before addressing any meeting in the state. Alleging that the Jana Sena chief had made derogatory remarks against Telangana, Ponnam also claimed that he was acting in tandem with the BJP to disturb the atmosphere in the state.

Kavitha slams Pawan’s ‘Nava Nirmana’ plans

Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) chief Kalvakuntla Kavitha questioned Pawan’s commitment to the development of Telangana. Responding to JSP leader’s plans to hold a public meeting in the state under the banner of ‘Nava Nirmana’, she said that a leader who opposed formation of Telangana cannot now profess affection for the region.