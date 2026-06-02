Crumbling infra greets students of Telangana government junior colleges

HYDERABAD: As government junior colleges across Telangana reopened on Monday for the 2026–27 academic year, the first day of classes highlighted the deteriorating condition of many college buildings.

At several government junior colleges in Hyderabad and neighbouring districts, students returned to campuses marked by leaking roofs, damp walls, peeling plaster and overcrowded classrooms. In many institutions, the condition of the infrastructure overshadowed the reopening itself.

At the MAM Government Model Junior College for Girls in Nampally, large patches of dampness were visible on walls and ceilings, while sections of plaster had peeled off in parts of the building. Water seepage marks covered corridors and classrooms. In the laboratory block, damaged slabs and exposed concrete raised safety concerns among students and staff.

The college attracts a large number of admissions, but infrastructure has not kept pace with enrolment.

Faculty members said the institution accommodates between 1,600 and 1,800 students annually, resulting in severe pressure on available space. Classrooms are often shared by multiple sections, while students are occasionally accommodated in common areas due to a shortage of rooms.

“The demand for admissions keeps increasing every year, but facilities have not expanded accordingly,” a lecturer said.

The situation is not limited to Nampally. Lecturers’ associations said many government junior colleges across Hyderabad and Secunderabad continue to struggle with ageing buildings, inadequate classrooms and poor maintenance.

According to lecturers, nearly 30% to 40% of government junior colleges are functioning without adequate infrastructure. Many campuses require urgent repairs to roofs, ceilings, toilets, laboratories and classroom blocks.