Dream to position Telangana as gateway to world, not just nation: CM on State Formation Day

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, addressing the public during Telangana State Formation Day celebrations on Tuesday, said that it is his dream to position Telangana not merely as a gateway to the nation but to the entire world.

The Chief Minister unfurled the national flag marking Telangana State Formation Day at Parade Grounds. Earlier, he paid a floral tributes at Telangana Martyrs Memorial in Gun Park.

Addressing the public, the Chief Minister said that for the past two and a half years, they have been working hard, taking various policy decisions and implementing action plans to fulfill the aspirations of farmers, youth, and women along with ensuring social justice and holistic development for the SC, ST, BC, minority and economically weaker sections of the upper castes.

The government accorded equal priority to development and welfare and I can proudly say that Telangana is the only state implementing numerous welfare schemes and stood as a role model in the country, he added.

He said: “We are serving as the bridge connecting society to its aspirations. It is the reason we do not consider this opportunity people have bestowed upon us merely as 'power.' We do not perceive ourselves as rulers, rather fulfilling our duties as your servants. We firmly believe and act upon the principle that a government is not merely the exercise of authority by a select few, but the collective representative of 4 crore Telangana people.”

Outlining the achievements made in Agriculture sector, the Chief Minister explained that according to estimates for the 2025-26 period, Telangana achieved a record high of 236.87 lakh metric tonnes of food grain production. Now, the pressing need is the farmers should adopt the diversification of their crop production, thereby transforming Telangana into a land of diverse and abundant harvests, he added. He stated that the state government has spent Rs 1,56,496 crore on agriculture and farmer welfare over the past two and a half years, including Rs 82,840 crore on the paddy procurement since December, 2023