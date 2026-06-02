Dream to position Telangana as gateway to world, not just nation: CM on State Formation Day

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, addressing the public during Telangana State Formation Day celebrations on Tuesday, said that it is his dream to position Telangana not merely as a gateway to the nation but to the entire world.
The Chief Minister unfurled the national flag marking Telangana State Formation Day at Parade Grounds. Earlier, he paid a floral tributes at Telangana Martyrs Memorial in Gun Park.
Addressing the public, the Chief Minister said that for the past two and a half years, they have been working hard, taking various policy decisions and implementing action plans to fulfill the aspirations of farmers, youth, and women along with ensuring social justice and holistic development for the SC, ST, BC, minority and economically weaker sections of the upper castes.
The government accorded equal priority to development and welfare and I can proudly say that Telangana is the only state implementing numerous welfare schemes and stood as a role model in the country, he added.
He said: “We are serving as the bridge connecting society to its aspirations. It is the reason we do not consider this opportunity people have bestowed upon us merely as 'power.' We do not perceive ourselves as rulers, rather fulfilling our duties as your servants. We firmly believe and act upon the principle that a government is not merely the exercise of authority by a select few, but the collective representative of 4 crore Telangana people.”
Outlining the achievements made in Agriculture sector, the Chief Minister explained that according to estimates for the 2025-26 period, Telangana achieved a record high of 236.87 lakh metric tonnes of food grain production. Now, the pressing need is the farmers should adopt the diversification of their crop production, thereby transforming Telangana into a land of diverse and abundant harvests, he added. He stated that the state government has spent Rs 1,56,496 crore on agriculture and farmer welfare over the past two and a half years, including Rs 82,840 crore on the paddy procurement since December, 2023
Stating that several projects, including those undertaken by the Congress government under the 'Jalayagnam' initiative in 2004, as well as some launched in 2014-15—remain incomplete, the Chief Minister reiterated that the government is working with unwavering determination to complete the pending projects by undertaking the necessary land acquisition.
He explained: “We are making concerted efforts to revive the Pranahita-Chevella project which is a boon for Telangana. I recently wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister on Tummidihatti barrage. Following discussions, we will formulate and implement an action plan to construct the Thummadihetti Barrage. The Kaleshwaram project constructed by the previous government at a cost of one lakh crore rupees suffered structural failure within just three years of its completion. The burden of carrying out the necessary repairs has now fallen upon our government. We already initiated restoration works on Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages in the interest of the people.”
The Chief Minister made it clear that the state government is committed to building a drug-free Telangana. He warned that they will not tolerate, regardless of a person's stature, those involved in spreading drug menace and ruin the society. The EAGLE is supported by nearly 59,000 "anti-drug soldiers" and this initiative is yielding excellent results, he added.
The Chief Minister said that HYDRAA has successfully reclaimed over 1,045 acres of encroached lake lands and government lands, valued at approximately Rs 60,000 crores.
He said that the state government has submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the Central Government proposing the expansion of the Metro network on a strech of 122.9 kilometers across seven corridors in Phase 2. He announced that works for developing Warangal Airport will commence very soon.
The Chief Minister said that so far the government has filled 67,763 government jobs in a record time. He further mentioned that TGPSC will issue notifications this month to fill vacancies in the Engineering, Pollution Control Board, Forest, Town and Country Planning, and Education departments. The process of issuing these notifications will be continuous, he added.