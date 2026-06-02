Dreams turn reality for tribals as CM inaugurates Indiramma houses

ASIFABAD: For the residents of Kothaguda, a remote tribal village in Kerameri mandal of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, Monday was more than just the inauguration of a housing project. It was a day many described as historic, as Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited the village to inaugurate newly constructed Indiramma houses.

The beneficiaries, belonging to the Kolam and Gond tribal communities, received permanent houses after years of waiting. Around 25 houses were allotted under the government housing scheme and inaugurated by the chief minister.

The occasion transformed the village into a festive venue. Streets and homes were decorated with flowers and banyan leaves, while residents gathered to welcome Revanth. “We never imagined that we would one day own a permanent house, let alone have it inaugurated by the chief minister himself. It feels like a dream come true for our families,” said Kolam tribals Attram Maru Bhai and Attram Raju, who earn their livelihood through agricultural labour.

Elders said the visit would remain a memorable chapter in the village’s history, with residents noting that it had also brought improved roads and other basic facilities to the area. Adding a traditional touch to the celebrations, tribal women said they offered Ippa Puvvu laddus to Revanth during the housewarming ceremonies.