EHS to be implemented through trust: Chief Secretary

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao on Monday said the Employees Health Care Trust would function with full autonomy and be empowered to take decisions independently in the best interests of beneficiaries.

Addressing a meeting of the joint staff council and representatives of employees’ associations at the Secretariat on Monday, he said the Employees Health Scheme (EHS) would be implemented through a dedicated Employee Health Care Trust, which would be constituted within the next couple of days. The operational guidelines for the formation and functioning of the Trust would be formulated after incorporating suggestions and recommendations from employees’ associations.

Ramakrishna Rao said the state government was committed to providing accessible, quality and hassle-free healthcare services across Telangana and that the proposed Trust would ensure efficient and transparent delivery of benefits.

He clarified that a separate bank account would be opened exclusively for the trust and operated with equal financial contributions from the government and employees. Assuring employees and pensioners of the government’s commitment to their welfare, Ramakrishna Rao said suggestions from employees’ organisations would be considered while finalising the trust’s operational framework.