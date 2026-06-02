El Nino: CM puts officials on ‘drought-alert’

HYDERABAD: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting drought-like conditions due to the impact of El Nino this year, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday directed officials to ensure Telangana secures its rightful share of Krishna and Godavari waters and to promote crop diversification ahead of the Kharif season.

Reviewing monsoon preparedness and Kharif arrangements, Revanth expressed concern that Telangana could face difficulties if upstream states continue releasing water only after filling their own reservoirs. He asked Irrigation officials to hold consultations with Maharashtra and Karnataka and prepare an action plan to ensure Telangana receives water in accordance with the pro-rata principle.

The chief minister also asked the chief secretary to discuss with Maharashtra a proposal under which Telangana would utilise water from the Koyna dam, currently used for hydroelectric generation, while supplying the required electricity to Maharashtra in return.

Noting that large volumes of Godavari water flow into the sea every year within a short period, Revanth called for a policy to harness floodwaters from the Godavari and Pranahita river systems. He also sought a report on Telangana’s share of power generated from the Sileru and Tungabhadra projects, constructed in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The chief minister reviewed the condition of dams across the state and ordered repair and maintenance of dam gates on priority. Finance department officials informed the meeting that `300 crore had already been released for the purpose. Revanth warned of action against officials in the event of lapses affecting dam safety during the monsoon.

On the agriculture front, he directed officials to base cultivation advisories on weather forecasts and promote crop rotation, crop diversification and water-efficient crops through Rythu Vedikas. He also instructed departments to ensure adequate availability of seeds and fertilisers.