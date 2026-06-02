Gurukul students crack the IIT dream

HYDERABAD: As many as 163 students from the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) qualified in JEE Advanced 2026. In JEE Main, 358 students had qualified.

The JEE Advanced qualifiers include 61 direct selections and 102 preparatory rank holders.

Among the top performers, P Hemanth of Chilkur Boys Centre of Excellence secured an All India Community Rank of 200 in the ST category. Several students from Gowlidoddi Boys Centre of Excellence also secured ranks.

TGSWREIS Secretary Viziendira Boyi attributed the success to systematic academic planning, continuous mentoring and specialised IIT-JEE coaching.

Congratulating the students, Social Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar said that the results demonstrate talent can overcome socio-economic barriers. He also expressed confidence that the success would further enhance the reputation of Telangana’s Social Welfare Gurukul institutions.