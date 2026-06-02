Prefer talks, but will wage war for Telangana: CM

ADILABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday warned that Telangana would launch an agitation against the Union government if it failed to procure the entire quantity of paddy and other crops purchased by the state. He said the government would dump paddy in front of BJP party offices if procurement was not completed by June 15.

Addressing a gathering after launching Phase II of the Indiramma Housing Scheme in Asifabad district, Revanth also renewed his appeal to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for talks on the proposed Pranahita-Chevella Lift Irrigation Project at Tummidihatti.

“The government has decided to take up the Pranahita-Chevella Project and provide irrigation to two lakh acres in Adilabad district. We have written to the Maharashtra Chief Minister, but there has been no response. If time is not given for talks, it will become a problem for Maharashtra. Telangana will not remain silent if it is insulted or neglected,” he said.

The chief minister urged Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to act as a mediator between the Telangana and Maharashtra governments. “I will come to your home. Take me to the Maharashtra Chief Minister,” he said, referring to Kishan.

Revanth also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain why the Union government was unable to facilitate acquisition of 2,000 acres in Maharashtra for the Pranahita project when seven mandals of Telangana were merged with Andhra Pradesh for the Polavaram project. Revanth said the Telangana government was ready to bear the land acquisition cost.