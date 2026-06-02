Prefer talks, but will wage war for Telangana: CM

ADILABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday warned that Telangana would launch an agitation against the Union government if it failed to procure the entire quantity of paddy and other crops purchased by the state. He said the government would dump paddy in front of BJP party offices if procurement was not completed by June 15.
Addressing a gathering after launching Phase II of the Indiramma Housing Scheme in Asifabad district, Revanth also renewed his appeal to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for talks on the proposed Pranahita-Chevella Lift Irrigation Project at Tummidihatti.
“The government has decided to take up the Pranahita-Chevella Project and provide irrigation to two lakh acres in Adilabad district. We have written to the Maharashtra Chief Minister, but there has been no response. If time is not given for talks, it will become a problem for Maharashtra. Telangana will not remain silent if it is insulted or neglected,” he said.
The chief minister urged Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to act as a mediator between the Telangana and Maharashtra governments. “I will come to your home. Take me to the Maharashtra Chief Minister,” he said, referring to Kishan.
Revanth also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain why the Union government was unable to facilitate acquisition of 2,000 acres in Maharashtra for the Pranahita project when seven mandals of Telangana were merged with Andhra Pradesh for the Polavaram project. Revanth said the Telangana government was ready to bear the land acquisition cost.
“If I am asked whether I want a solution or a fight, I want a solution. But I am ready to fight if there is no solution. I do not care whether it is Kishan or Fadnavis. The interests of Telangana farmers are more important,” he said.
On crop procurement, Revanth said the state had so far procured 62 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy and expected to procure another 10–15 LMT, taking the total to about 74 LMT.
“The Centre must procure the entire quantity purchased by the state. Kishan should take responsibility. Otherwise, we will dump the stocks in front of the BJP office and wage a war against the Union government,” he said.
The chief minister also announced sanction of an additional 21,000 houses under the Indiramma Housing Scheme and directed officials to ensure housing for all homeless tribal families.
“No poor family should live in a hut in the state,” he said, asking Minister Jupally Krishna Rao to monitor implementation of the scheme. Revanth said funds were being released on time and credited directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts. He added that construction of 1.3 lakh houses had been completed under the scheme so far.