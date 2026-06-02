Tapgate: SIT records statements of two Congress MLAs

HYDERABAD: Congress MLA J Anirudh Reddy and Whip Yennam Srinivas Reddy appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) as witnesses/victims in the alleged phone-tapping case on Monday following summons from the probe agency.

The MLAs, in their statements to the SIT, alleged that their phones had been tapped by the accused police officers.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress Legislative Party office on the Assembly premises after recording their statements, Srinivas Reddy asserted that those responsible for the alleged phone-tapping scandal would not be spared, regardless of their political stature or position.

He accused the Kalvakuntla family — K Chandrasekhar Rao, KT Rama Rao, K Kavitha, and T Harish Rao — of resorting to undemocratic practices to safeguard their political future. Srinivas Reddy said strict action should be taken against all those found guilty in the phone-tapping case, if evidence establishes their involvement.

Describing the episode as an “organised crime,” he said police officials had informed him that a charge-sheet in the case would be filed before the court during June.

Meanwhile, MLA Anirudh Reddy expressed deep anguish over the alleged tapping of his phone as well as those of his mother and wife. He questioned how anyone would feel if private conversations among family members were secretly monitored by others. He alleged that the phone-tapping episode had severely affected his personal and family life.