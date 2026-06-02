Telangana nets Rs 1,038 crore from Raidurg land e-auction

HYDERABAD: A 5.09 acre land parcel in Knowledge City, Raidurg Panmaktha, fetched Rs 204 crore an acre in an e-auction conducted by the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) on Monday.

The auction of 24,672 sq yds generated Rs 1,038.36 crore for the state government under its asset monetisation programme. The latest sale comes days after TGIIC auctioned a 6.29 acre parcel in the same locality at Rs 237 crore an acre, generating Rs 1,490.73 crore. Together, the two auctions fetched Rs 2,529 crore from 11.38 acres of land in Raidurg.

TGIIC said that the Rs 204-crore-an-acre price represents a 46.8% premium over the upset price of Rs 139 crore an acre. The two auctions realised an average of Rs 222 crore an acre, compared with the 2025 average of Rs 156 crore an acre.

Vamsiram Builders emerged as the highest bidder for the latest auction with a bid value of about Rs 1,038.36 crore.

The auction was conducted through the MSTC e-auction platform. JLL served as the transaction adviser.